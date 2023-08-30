CN2 Friday Night Flashback – York Cougars vs Nation Ford Falcons

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We’ve displayed both touchdown rushes by York Tristan Barnett in their victory against Nation Ford. However, possibly the most remarkable run of the evening occurred during the third quarter.

In this play, he deceives with a fake run, scans to his left, finds no options, maneuvers in the pocket as his face mask is tugged (without a call from the officials).

Shifts direction to the right, eludes the tackle efforts of two Falcon defenders, and even shrugs off another before finally stepping out of bounds.

It was an impressive display of resilience and strength by the young and determined athlete.

Related Stories: CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Nation Ford Falcons vs Indian Land Warriors

Friday Night Flashback is made possible by Elite Air & Heat, your hometown service team for HVAC repairs, replacements & more.