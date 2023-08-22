CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Nation Ford Falcons vs Indian Land Warriors

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Following a last-second touchdown, the Nation Ford Falcons were presented with a decision – Go for overtime or strive for victory.

Coach Michael Allen made the call, rallying his team to aim for a two-point conversion.

Swiftly, they executed a rapid pass to the renowned Josh Ameo, a former CN2 Athlete of the week, who skillfully navigated his way into the end zone.

In a surprising turn of events, Nation Ford achieved an astonishing triumph over the Indian Land Warriors.

