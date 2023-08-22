York Co. Sheriffs Office sharing tips on how to stay safe during school

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the start of school now in full swing the York County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some useful tips when it come keeping you and your children safe.

When it comes to driving around school zones make sure you are paying attention to whether the sign is flashing or not.

“If the lights are blinking don’t be speeding”.

Make sure you are paying attention to the signs that is on the road. If you are in a neighborhood watch out for kids walking to and from school.

For students that are walking to and from school, look both ways before crossing and make sure you are using crosswalks. Don’t assume you are seen by drivers.

If you are waling to or from school, make sure you are walking in groups or with an adult.

“Eyes up, phones, down”.

With school traffic up and school busses back on the road do you know how to stop for a school bus?

The YCSO is sharing this graphic to show when you should stop for a bus and how.

“Do you know when to stop for a school bus?”

I’m sure you have seen a back-to-school picture of a student on your social media before, but did you know that you can do it unsafely?

If you are taking a picture of your student, make sure to avoid physical descriptors, your house number, bus stop location, and your school & teacher.

You can include your student’s grade, school year, and of course the student themselves.