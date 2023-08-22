York County Sports Hall of Fame set to come back

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sports Hall of Fame is set to make a comeback, honoring and commemorating individuals whose athletic accomplishments have significantly enriched the sports landscape of York County.

After an interruption lasting almost 5 years, the management and supervision of the York County Sports Hall of Fame will be taken up by Visit York County.

This revitalized Hall of Fame will be administered by a board of directors and a structured selection committee.

This selection committee will be comprised by coaches and athletic directors from York County, along with media representatives such as Chris Miller from WRHI who will act as the Chair.

For over two decades, the commemorative plaques of the York County Sports Hall of Fame have adorned the Rock Hill Galleria Mall.

Thanks to a collaboration between Visit York County and the Upper Palmetto YMCA, these plaques will find their new home at the Charlotte Avenue YMCA in Rock Hill starting from this upcoming autumn.

The process of nominating individuals for the York County Sports Hall of Fame will take place biennially, commencing in the year 2023.

Nomination submissions will be open through October 15, 2023. Nominations can be submitted through: YORK COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME NOMINATION FORM

To be eligible for the York County Sports Hall of Fame you must mee the following requirements.