Woman arrested following a string of robberies in S.C. & N.C.

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38-year-old Priscilla Stewart for an armed robbery that took place on the evening of Sunday August 20th at the Dollar General on Lancaster Highway in Richburg.

Deputies say at 6:10 PM on Sunday, August 20th, they responded to an armed robbery that occurred at the Dollar General near I-77.

Investigators say Stewart was identified as a suspect in the crime and was later found the morning of Monday, August 21st, during a traffic stop near Pinckney Street in

Chester.

Upon further investigation, detectives say Stewart has been identified at the suspect in multiple robberies that include two banks and another retail business in Winston Salem, Pineville N.C., and a retail business in Rock Hill, S.C.

Stewart is currently housed in the Chester County Detention Center and has been charged

with Armed Robbery at the moment.