Working at the car wash pays off as five students from York & Lancaster County win academic scholarships

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Five students from York & Lancaster County are receiving thousands of dollars in scholarships from Autobell Car Wash.

The company is presenting 96 of its team members in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $150,000.

The Autobell Car Wash Scholarship Program has awarded nearly 2,000 applicants more than $2.1 million in scholarship funding since its started in 2000.

The 2023 scholarship recipients employed at Autobell in York and Lancaster Counties are:

Alijah Sharpe , working in Clover, SC, is attending Gaston College

Jonathan Parker, an Autobell team member in Fort Mill says “My time at Autobell helped reinforce values that I now seek to implement in my day-to-day life, the most important of which may be relationships. It started with our team working and growing together to yield a wonderful product and extended to forming relationships with regular customers that brought so much joy. I used that mindset to form a strong community at school. The Autobell scholarship will allow me to further my academic career in unique areas of research that will not only help me stand out when applying to medical school, but also help the scientific community.”