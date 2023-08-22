CN2 Sports – First ever boys volleyball matchups for three Fort Mill High School’s

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Monday night was a historic one for the city of Fort Mill as the three high schools got together for a special tri-match.

The boys volleyball teams for Fort Mill, Catawba Ridge, and Nation Ford High School’s each played each other and kicked off a new era of sports in the mill-town.

Plus, the Winthrop women’s soccer team will look to get their first win of the young season on Wednesday when they are back at Eagle field against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

See all the action in the August 22nd sports report.

