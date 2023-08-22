CN2 Newscast – Missing Lancaster man, Solar investment, & Historic volleyball matches

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The search for a missing man in Lancaster County brings in first responders from the Tri-County and beyond.

Also, York County Council votes votes on an ordinance that could bring a solar cell and module manufacturer to Fort Mill. Many residents speak out for and against the investment opportunity at Monday’s County Council meeting.

Plus in CN2 Sports, history was made in Fort Mill as a special three team matchup took place with three high schools competing in their first ever boys volleyball matches.

