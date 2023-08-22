Fort Mill residents question impact a solar cell manufacturer could have if brought to the area

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A hot topic at the latest York County Council meeting narrowly passed it’s second reading after more than two hours of public comments.

First the background.

Several York County residents attended Monday’s meeting to speak both for and against an ordinance that could offer incentives to bring Canadian based, Silfab Solar, to Fort Mill’s Logistics Lane located just off U.S. Highway 21.

Silfab Solar hopes to get this deal done so the company can move into the large Fort Mill manufacturing building to produce solar cells and modules, to be distributed across the United States.

During the meeting several Fort Mill residents spoke against the ordinance. Many speculating on the pollution the proposed company could cause over time, as well as pointing out that two schools are being built right next to the manufacturing plant, with an elderly community also close by.

County Council’s vote came to a close with the issue passing it’s second reading in a four to three decision.

A few Council members said there are still too many unknowns with the project.

Council will need to meet one more time for the third reading, at which point a vote will be made to either pass or deny the ordinance.

Officials with Silfab said they will hold an open house meeting in one week to better answer the publics questions on the Solar Manufacturing Industry.