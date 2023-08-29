Red’s Grill celebrates 75 years of feeding community

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Its known as Rock Hill’s longest operating restaurant, Red’s Grill celebrating 75 years of business this year.

But its not just the good food that keeps customers coming back, it’s the woman behind the counter.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil introduces us to this week’s CN2 Hometown Hero, Sabrina Brazzill.

Red’s Grill will be holding a 75 year celebration on Thursday, September 21st from 5:30 AM until 1:30 PM. There will be 75 cents hotdogs, dessert, and more! All are invited.