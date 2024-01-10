Comporium investing more than $1.75 million in rural Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to Comporium hundreds of residents in northeastern Lancaster County can now take advantage of Comporium’s fiber-based services.

They say the completed projects required more than $1,750,000 of investment and will improve the quality of life for 274 homes and businesses. Comporium combined its own private investment with state grant funds to complete this project. They say this approach ensures that the company can reach the maximum number of addresses with its state-of-the-art network.

Comporium says it continued its work to upgrade its network in rural areas of the county with the most recent upgrades give customers in the area north of Buford access to internet speeds up to one gigabit per second.

They say areas included in this project include:

Stacks Rd. – from Tabernacle Rd. to Wildcat Creek,

Tabernacle Rd. – from Buford High School to Ringling Rd.,

Camp Creek Rd. – from Campbell Lake Rd. to Daystar Rd.,

Most of Willie Usher Rd. and sections of Cannery Rd.

According to Comporium the recent upgrades were the result of American Rescue Plan Act and Rural Broadband grants.

They say these were made possible through funding from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and administered by the South Carolina Broadband Office within the Office of Regulatory Staff.

Residents and businesses in Lancaster County may place an order and schedule installation appointments through Comporium’s website.