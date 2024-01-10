ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The NFL post season is days away – and this Sunday afternoon Stephon Gilmore and the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Green Bay Packers.

Then Sunday evening Stephon’s brother Steven will share the field with another South Pointe star Derion Kendrick with the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Detroit Lions.

Monday night Markees Waats who we saw in Charlotte on Sunday will be in action against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday another pair of area stars will share the field when Rookie Dorian Williams from Indian Land will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and their new QB 1 Mason Rudolph.

CN2’s Jeremy Wynder stopped by the Newcomers of York County Luncheon, a women’s organization in the area that raises money for charity. Their speaker on Wednesday just happened to be local coaching legend Jimmy Moose Wallace who discussed his love for the game and why moms are so important to the development of players.

Following his speech Moose told our Jeremy Wynder how proud he is of the former Trojan quarterback.