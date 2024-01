CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The identity of the 9-month-old baby who officials say died in a house fire this week is being released.

The Chester County Coroner says 9-month-old Navii Mayfield died as a result of that blaze at this home on Second Street in Chester Monday, January 8th.

Fire officials say the other people in the home made it out ok, but Navii didn’t survive.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. SLED and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating.