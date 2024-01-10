Winthrop Coliseum seeing water damage due to harsh weather

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University was also affected by the big rain, with classes being canceled, loss of power to some parts of the campus, and Winthrop Coliseum receiving some water damages due to flooding.

According to school officials all students and staff were alerted early in the morning that classes would be canceled.

Soon after they received an alert at the coliseum and when they investigated the lower level was beginning to flood, both from the bottom of the lower-level entrance and even windows however, they say nothing was majorly damaged.

They went on to say that they are working on plans for how to handle if something like this were to happen again.

There is not an estimate of cost to the damage at the Coliseum.