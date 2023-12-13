CN2 Picture of the Day – Winthrop Professor Brent Woodfill on the set of “Expedition Unknown”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For CN2’s latest picture of the day, Winthrop Professor Brent Woodfill expanded his audience this fall to teach his groundbreaking archeology work on an episode of the popular cable show, “Expedition Unknown.”

In the episode entitled “Lost City of the White Jaguar,” Woodfill embarks on an expedition to uncover the secrets of a lost Mayan city.

If you want to watch the series yourself, you can do so by visiting Discovers website or by viewing “Expedition Unknown” on its streaming platform, Discover+.

CN2 will be speaking with him soon to talk about his experience on the show.

