Former Winthrop soccer player making a international impact through the Henry Kalungi Foundation

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Henry Kalungi Foundation works to promote families in the urban slums of Kampala and the rural village of Bulemezi by providing, educating and with the building of a school and surrounding facilities.

CN2’s Lucas MscFadden sitting down with Henry Kalungi, who the foundation is named after, to discuss how he is making a change in Kampala.

The foundation says it works to develop change within their community, love, empowerment and dignity are the first tools towards promoting people.

CN2’s Carolina Connection is brought to you by Wild Birds Unlimited.