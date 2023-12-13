CN2 Business Spotlight – Play House Play Cafe offers space for children to play while parents work

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Usually in the newsroom we are hard at work, but this past week we learned what it was like to be a kid again.

CN2 stopping by the Play House Indoor Play Cafe to check out what’s giving moms a break.

From ball pits to slides, the Play House Play Cafe in Fort Mill is open for private birthday parties, creative play, and more.

The indoor playground opened about six months ago as a way for parents to be able to work or relax while giving their children a safe space to have fun.

The Play House Play Cafe is located right of Carowinds Blvd. in Fort Mill.

Manager of Play House Play Cafe, Leslie Mask, says that the concept came to her sister after COVID shut down other play places, “My sister, the owner didn’t have a place to take her kids when Covid shut down all the play-places, especially Chick-Fil-A, McDonald’s and all of that. So, she wanted to create a small play-place to bring her boys to, and for other moms to let their kids come play.”

The indoor playground also offers parent nights out and drop off childcare opportunities.

The Play Cafe is a sister business to the Kelly’s School of Dance and Aerial next door.

Currently, the KSDA School of Dance is busy preparing for its showcase.

