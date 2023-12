ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Schools Board of Trustees is once again at full capacity following the appointment of a new member who will oversee the At-Large seat as an interim representative.

That new board member is Bryan McAlinden who says he is already getting to work after being sworn in at the latest Board of Trustees meeting.

CN2’s Zane Cina attended as School District officials welcomed a new face to the team.