Approximately 6 pounds of meth seized after a traffic stop in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – While working in Rock Hill investigators with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit (YCMDEU) seized approximately 6 pounds of meth.

According to officials at the YCMDEU investigators noticed a grey colored 2022 Ford F150 commit a traffic violation and when they initiated a traffic stop for the violation and while on the traffic stop, seized approximately 4 grams of methamphetamine along with a handgun in the truck.

Upon further investigation, investigators located approximately 2989 grams, or approximately 6.5 pounds, of methamphetamine hidden in a void in the truck.

44-year-old Thomas Aaron Hurt and 34-year-old Alison Clance of Georgia, were arrested for PWID Methamphetamine and Unlawful Carry of a Firearm.