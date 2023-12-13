Experience a night of music as the Catawba River Winds performs its winter concert

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Join the Catawba River Winds Community Band for its winter concert this Friday, December 15th, from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill.

The band inviting everyone to enjoy an evening of music-making as the band explores different works including several selections to ring in the holiday season!

And come a little early as the brand-new Catawba River Winds Middle School Honor band will present a concert at 6:30 pm.

