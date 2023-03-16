CN2 Newscast – Great Falls Whitewater attraction, Turkish Festival Fundraiser, and Sports

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The date is finally here, as part of an 80 million dollar project, a portion of the Great Falls Whitewater attraction by Duke Energy will open to the public this Saturday, March 18th.

Westminster Towers in Rock Hill held a Turkish festival as a way to raise money for relief groups in Turkey after an earthquake devastated the country.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, softball highlights from a matchup in Fort Mill, and Clinton College preparing for their national semi final game.

We have those stories and more.

Previous articleWestminster Towers holds Turkish Festival to raise money for Turkey earthquake relief

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR