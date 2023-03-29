CN2 Newscast – Credit Card Fraud in Chester, Judicial reform, Lancaster NAMI opens, Hometown Hero John Chason

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Former Arby’s employee charged with 4 Counts of Transactional Credit Credit Card Fraud from customers at Arby’s on J-A-Cochran Bypass, Chester County Sheriff’s Office says.

Tri-County sheriffs and solicitors joining forces with the South Carolina Attorney General to advocate for Judicial Reform.

Those living with a mental illness in Lancaster County now have a physical location to find support thanks to NAMI Piedmont Tri-County.

One York man is showing that age truly is just a number and inspiring the rest of us along the way. World War 2 veteran, John Chason continues his weekly workout routine even after turning 100 years old and is our next CN2 Hero.