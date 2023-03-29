CN2 Newscast – Credit Card Fraud in Chester, Judicial reform, Lancaster NAMI opens, Hometown Hero John Chason

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Former Arby’s employee charged with 4 Counts of Transactional Credit Credit Card Fraud from customers at Arby’s on J-A-Cochran Bypass, Chester County Sheriff’s Office says.

Tri-County sheriffs and solicitors joining forces with the South Carolina Attorney General to advocate for Judicial Reform.

Those living with a mental illness in Lancaster County now have a physical location to find support thanks to NAMI Piedmont Tri-County.

One York man is showing that age truly is just a number and inspiring the rest of us along the way. World War 2 veteran, John Chason continues his weekly workout routine even after turning 100 years old and is our next CN2 Hero.

 

Previous articleNorthwestern High School presents “Beauty and the Beast”
Next articleDrop in center set to open for those struggling with mental illness in Lancaster

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR