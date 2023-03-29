Drop in center set to open for those struggling with mental illness in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Those living with a mental illness in Lancaster County now have a physical location to find support thanks to NAMI Piedmont Tri-County.

The non-profit has been serving those in Lancaster County for years, but those in need would have to make the drive to Rock Hill to attend support groups.

With the growing need for services in the area, that needed to change.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil gets an inside look at the new drop in center set to bring hope to those hurting.

The center will officially open to the public on Monday, April 3rd.

It will be open for anyone Monday and Thursday from 10 AM until 3 PM, and by appointment at other times.

To learn more or make an appointment, call Jennifer Laughlin at (803) 762-9195 or email her at jenniferl@namipiedmont.org.

Drop In Center: 114 Williams Street, Lancaster, Suite 113

If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis, call or text 988 at any time. Reach out to NAMI at 800-950-NAMI.