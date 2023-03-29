Adult Enrichment Center Blueprint for Inclusion – using the arts and pets.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Major announcement from the Adult Enrichment Centers about inclusion.

The Adult Enrichment Center has several locations throughout York county and it engages adults of all abilities in community programs that promote inclusion and independence.

Adult Enrichment Center (AEC) has been operating day programs in the area for nearly 40 years and today, March 28, it’s launching its Blueprint for Inclusion – using the arts and pets.

The center already uses pet therapy, but they hope to expand it beyond their programs.

There are a series of pet related events that are happening throughout the year with the first one happening on April 29th during the Strawberry Jam in Fort Mill.

The Adult Enrichment Centers Executive Director explains the idea of getting our furry friends involved with the inclusion messaging.

Ex. Director, Adult Enrichment Centers Samantha Kriegshauser said, “What is unconditional love – what does that look like? Pets. They don’t care where you live, what side of the tracks you are from, what color, what gender – they just don’t care – they respond to kindness. As people we can learn a great deal from them… they just love us.”

Another part of the Blueprint for Inclusion will be the arts in the Big Picture concept.

In April, in collaboration with NAMI Piedmont Tri-County, and through an arts grant from the Arts Council of York County, there will be a public art project of three panels will be placed throughout York County where people can stop and paint the mural.

The first paint opportunity will be on Thursday, April 20th at Winthrop University.

Once all three panels are completed they will be put together to form one big picture.