CN2 at the Movies: Retribution

ALL ROADS LEAD TO THE TRUTH.

Liam Neeson stars in Retribution, an immersive ticking clock thriller that straps audiences in for a high-octane ride of redemption and revenge. When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death, as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family. – Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate

