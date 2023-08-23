Rock Hill Fitness Influencer plans to take on Headed for Hope 5K

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Amanda Ghent, Rock Hill Fitness Influencer and competitive runner, is preparing to engage in the upcoming Headed for Hope 5K.

Her purpose in this is to generate awareness and support for brain tumor research and education, a cause that holds deep significance for her.

Amanda’s personal motivation stems from her recent diagnosis of Chiari Malformation, a structural anomaly impacting the brain and spinal cord.

Despite the obstacles, Amanda maintains unwavering determination to effect positive change and serve as a source of inspiration for individuals grappling with similar health challenges.

Amanda’s vibrant and dynamic lifestyle forms an integral part of her identity, ranging from her devoted role as a mother to her achievements as a competitive runner and accomplished ElliptiGO athlete. However, a life-changing incident in November 2022 altered the trajectory of her journey.

While cheering on participants in the Charlotte Marathon, Amanda endured an ElliptiGO bike mishap resulting in facial fractures, cuts, and two herniated discs in her lower back.

This event triggered a series of health issues that ultimately unveiled her Chiari Malformation.

Fortunately, Amanda discovered solace through Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates (CNSA), a renowned medical practice recognized for its comprehensive expertise in brain care and conveniently located in Rock Hill.

Guided by a team of proficient medical professionals, Amanda’s expedition towards recovery and comprehension of her condition has been both illuminating and empowering.

“Amanda’s story exemplifies the strength and resilience of individuals facing unexpected brain diagnoses,” said Dr. Plummer, physiatrist at CNSA. “We are honored to be a part of her journey and to support her as she raises awareness through her participation in the Headed for Hope 5K.”

Headed for Hope 5K will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 9:00am to 11:00am for the inaugural Headed for Hope 5K Run/Walk.

This exciting event aims to raise funds for brain tumor research, promote awareness, and support education initiatives.

All proceeds benefit the Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Education & Research Foundation, an organization dedicated to aiding Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates (CNSA) patients.

This event invites local community members to engage and participate while positively impacting the lives of those affected by brain tumors.