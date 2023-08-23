Superintendent Finalists for Lancaster County Schools, leaders say they’re down to five

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The pool is shrinking; we’re talking about Superintendent candidates for the Lancaster County Schools.

The School District Board of Trustees voting unanimously to select Heath Branham, Raashad Fitzpatrick, Kathie Greer, Matthew Hayes, and Paul Spadaro as finalists in their search.

They will meet with the community and staff members throughout 5 days in September – starting on the 11th and running to the 20th. Here’s more details from the district:

PRESS RELEASE: “The finalists will meet with the community and staff members on September 11, 13, 14, 18 and 20. More details about the days in the district will be released soon. Each evening, a finalist will have their final interview with the board

“We are pleased with all of the finalists, and we look forward to the next phase in the search process,” said Brad Small, Board Chair.

Preston Heath Branham currently serves as the Principal for Centerville Elementary School (Gilbert) in Lexington County School District One. Prior to this he served as Director of Academic Operations for Hobsons-Naviance Advantage and Executive Vice President of Academic Operations for Wake Forest Advantage. He served as the National Executive Director of School Improvement for all of EdisonLearning schools, K-12 – charters, school/district improvement contracts, and drop back in centers and a Senior Vice President, South Carolina for Edison Learning. He has previously served as the Director of Elementary Schools in Lexington School District One and the Instructional Evaluation Coordinator in the Newberry County School District. He served as the Principal in Saxe Gotha Elementary, Prosperity-Rikard Elementary and Whitmire Elementary. He was an Assistant Principal at Hammond Hill Elementary in Aiken County. He was a teacher at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary and Newberry Middle School.

Branham earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Newberry College, a Master of Education in Supervision and Administration from Clemson University, and an Educational Specialist Degree in School Superintendency from Arkansas State University in May 2023. He is scheduled to complete his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Northwest Nazarene University in Spring 2025.

Raashad Lamont Fitzpatrick currently serves as the Assistant to the Superintendent and District Ombudsman for Greenville County Schools. Prior to this he served as a principal at Gaffney High School and Carver Middle School. He served as an Assistant Principal at Spartanburg High School and Whitlock Jr. High School. He was a Social Studies Teacher and Assistant Coach at Chesnee High School.

Fitzpatrick earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from West Virginia State University, a Master of Arts in Leadership Studies from Marshall University, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from South Carolina State University.

Kathie Melinda Greer currently serves as the Director of Alternative Education for Greenville County Schools. She is a contracted consultant/coach with the National Dropout Prevention Center and Successful Practices Network as a nationally certified Dropout Prevention Specialist and Trauma-skilled Schools Specialist. Prior to this she served as Director of Adult and Community Education for Lexington School District Five. She was Principal Specialist of C.A. Johnson High School, and Principal of A.C. Flora High School and Chester Senior High School. She was also Assistant Principal for Chester Senior High School. She served as Director of Communities and Schools for Rock Hill School District Three. She served as a Clinical Psychologist for the SC Department of Mental Health.

Greer earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Winthrop University and Master of Science in Clinical Psychology from Augusta University. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Educational Administration from the University of South Carolina.

Matthew G. Hayes currently serves as an Educational Consultant in Charlotte, North Carolina. Prior to this, he retired from the position of Deputy Superintendent in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, where he also directly supervised principals as a Learning Community Superintendent. He served as a Principal of North Mecklenburg High School and The School of International Studies and Global Economics at Olympic for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. He served as an Assistant Principal at Quail Hollow Middle School. He was a middle school Math and Science teacher at Carmel Middle School. He has coached football, baseball, and golf.

Hayes earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Post Baccalaureate in Elementary Education, and a Masters of School Administration from UNC at Charlotte. He earned an Educational Specialist Degree and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Wingate University.

Paul Michael Spadaro currently serves as Assistant Superintendent for Greenwood School District 52. Prior to this he served as Principal for Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School and Assistant Principal for St. James Middle and Forestbrook Middle Schools. He was a classroom teacher at Creek Bridge Middle and High School Stem Academy in Marion County.

Spadaro earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Coastal Carolina University, a Master of Education in Instructional Accommodations from Francis Marion University, a Master of Educational Administration from Cambridge College University, a Specialist Degree in Education Leadership and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree from Coastal Carolina University.”