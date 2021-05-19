Business Spotlight: Rainbow Donuts

YORK S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Business Spotlight: If you drive down Highway 5, you’ll see a little orange and white building across from the Moss Justice Center.

THAT is the new rainbow donuts moving across town after being on Highway 321.

Chantha Kaing is the owner of the store with her husband. She says, “We just followed our dreams like how we want to own a business and the donut store.”

With her employees by her side, she’s able to bring in a wide variety of customers, including two twins from Rock Hill, Sharron and Sheila.

“We kept driving past this one waiting for it to open because we come up here all the time” says Sheila. “We saw the sign and we said ‘oh boy!’ so we were marking time until it opened.”

The shop has a variety of donuts to choose from as well as a large variety of other yummy food options to choose from as well.

“I like the cob salad and the burgers” says Sharron, while Sheila says you can get the stir fry if you want to try something different.

Chantha says, “It’s kind of a one-stop-shop where you can get anything.”

But one thing still remains the top seller- donuts!

The shop is open every Tuesday thru Sunday from 6am to 8pm, and they are hiring!