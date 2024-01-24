CN2 Business Spotlight – Restore Hyper Wellness brings Cryotherapy and more to York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What was once seen as a luxury for professional athletes and celebrities is now available for everyday people. Restore Hyper Wellness offers services the company says that are designed to help your body optimize sleep, boost athletic recovery, speed healing and more.

Restore Hyper Wellness is well know for Cryotherapy Chambers and opened its 248th store in Rock Hill, where Mike O’Kelly and his wife are the co-owners.

Mike is a former professional baseball player and says he was looking for something to help his body recover and found help at a Restore location in Charlotte which led him to open up one here in York County.

