Tega Cay Council calls special meeting to discuss potential hotel in Marina Overlay District

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tega Cay residents are concerned a hotel could be an option to come to the Marina Overlay District in the area.

In a special called meeting this week, Tega Cay Council approved the first reading to amend the option of a hotel as a conditional use in the Marina Overlay District. Council members spoke saying they heard the concerns from residents and that’s why the special meeting was called.

Council members added the Overlay as a whole will be taken back and reviewed in its entirety.

The City says online the Marina Overlay District was established in 2011 to help increase development potential near the marina.

Mayor Chris Gray said a couple of years back the City was broke and they were trying to get whoever was able, to help grow the city, but fortunately at this time they do not have this problem. Old ordinances will be brought back up and they will adjust any that may need to be reviewed.