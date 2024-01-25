Police: 15-year-old in custody after making threats to Chester High School

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester High School went on a secure hold on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, after the school received threatening text messages and phone calls.

According to the Chester County School District, a secure hold means no one could enter or exit the school during the time the hold was in place.

As a result of the investigation conducted by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and SLED, a 15-year-old female suspect is now in custody and is being charged with communicating threats, student threats, & breach of peace.

This juvenile was taken into custody in Columbia, SC with the assistance of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies said they quickly arrived on scene and began checking the perimeter of the school. Additional Deputies continued to patrol the area until the dismissal of students to ensure the safety of the students and faculty.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said in addition to the safety precautions taken by law enforcement on scene at the High School, a criminal investigation was initiated to identify the source of these threatening communications.