CN2 Sports – Fort Mill Yellow Jackets welcome rivals to first basketball game played in new gym

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the first time since October when a busted water pipe caused major damage to the gym floor, the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets made their way into the gymnasium for an athletic event, and who better to open back up with than their crosstown rivals the Nation Ford Falcons.

The two teams competed in a basketball game Tuesday, and CN2’s Jeremy Wynder was there to see all the action.

Watch the Wednesday Sports Report to see what led to a victory for the Nation Ford Falcons, along with more scores from around the Tri-County.

