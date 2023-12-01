Athlete of the Week – Three time BMX state champion Tristan Gormley

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Jeremy Wynder finds our latest Athlete of the Week on the BMX race track.

Tristan Gormley is a three time State Champion in BMX, and he just finished up another season. Gormley says he’s proud to call the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track his home circuit.

The BMX champion says he now plans to focus on next season and preparing to qualify for the 2024 UCI BMX World Championships which are set to be held in Rock Hill.

