Chester County Santa Claus portrayer ‘grateful’ for support after resigning from teaching job

Chester County, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man who helps to portray Santa Claus each year while also working as a middle school science teacher in Chester County says he has officially quit his teaching job.

Timothy Davis has been helping Santa Claus this week in Charleston, South Carolina.

Davis says he asked for several days off from his teaching job at Lewisville middle School back in the summer so he could take the Santa job.

According to an online petition created in support of Davis, he got notice from school leaders that he would be terminated if he took the Santa job. Davis spoke with our news partners at WSOC-TV by phone from Charleston today, and said he’s thankful for the support.

“I knew what I was doing. I just didn’t know it would go this big of a deal. I’m blessed to see I’ve touched so many people, I’m lucky, I’m really grateful for that,” Davis said

Davis has been a teacher for 23 years and spent three years in Chester County. In a Facebook post Davis said he would automatically lose his teaching license if he allowed the district to fire him. He says he hopes to get a teaching job with another school district.

Chester County School officials did confirm Davis is no longer an employee with the district.

Davis’ full Facebook post read: “Welp !!!!! I had to resign from teaching. Only way to possibly save my license to teach and the District Office can still recommend it be suspended. But it would had been automatically suspended if I was terminated. So they will have 107 days of a sub vs. 17 And I was honest about it. I could easily taken a medical leave and none the wiser being located here in N. Charleston. But I’ll always work to be honest and stay true. Thank all who signed the petition. All monies collected on the go fund me portion are going to the Lavine Children’s Hospital. Much Love – Colorado All Will Be Good.”