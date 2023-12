YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office sharing pictures of a man and truck after several cars were broken into at Narroway Productions in Fort Mill.

According to officials the cars were broken into between the times of 8:20pm and 9:40pm on Sunday, November 26th.

The car in question is a Silver Chevrolet with a long bed. If you have any information regarding this incident, you can reach out to either the York County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of York County.