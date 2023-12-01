Winthrop University welcoming Democratic Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Winthrop University’s Presidential Elections Committee said Marianne Williamson will be making a stop on Monday, December 4, 2023, as she pursues a second run for the Democratic nomination for President.

The free event will be held from 6-8 PM in Dina’s Place, DiGiorgio Campus Center. Williamson is the fifth candidate to visit Winthrop during this election cycle.

Williamson ran for president during the 2020 cycle, dropping out in January of that year.

She said she is running again because she sees young people getting out of college and unable to afford a living.

Parking for the event will be behind Margaret Nance and Johnson Halls, as well as Founders Lot and Alumni Drive. For more information, contact Susan Willis, campaign representative at (864) 304-9600.