Piedmont Medical Center selected to use new catheter technology

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill was selected among the Tenet Healthcare Corporation of hospitals to now offer the first and only contact force catheter with a flexible tip.

Abbott, a global healthcare leader, produced the TactiFlex Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled.

It will be used to perform an ablation procedure to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common abnormal heart rhythm.

Doctors at Piedmont said the new and improved catheter will help reduce procedure times and provide for more safety, stability and efficiency.

