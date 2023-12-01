Arrest made in First Citizens Bank Robbery in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Earlier in September the First Citizen Bank in Fort Mill was robbed. Now, according to the Fort Mill Police Department, a suspect is in custody.

Anthony Nathaniel Drayton has been identified as the suspect and was arrested in Simpsonville, South Carolina with the assistance of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Simpsonville Police Department.

According to the report Drayton entered the bank and demanded an unspecific amount of money, then left the bank on food in an unknown direction.

Drayton was transferred to the custody of Fort Mill Officers and transported from Simpsonville to the Moss Justice Center in York, South Carolina.

Officials say Drayton is charged with use of Intimidation to Steal Money from a Bank and will remain in custody at the Moss Justice Center pending a bond hearing.

This case remains under investigation.