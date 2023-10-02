First Citizens Bank in Fort Mill robbed

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the Fort Mill Police Department, officers were dispatched to the First Citizens Bank in regard to a robbery.

They say when officers arrived, they were informed by bank employees that the suspect presented a note demanding money.

After the suspect received an unspecified amount, he left the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a light skin male who was wearing a tan t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and glasses. The suspect did not present a weapon and it is unknown if he possessed one during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.