CN2 Today Savory Scoop – Wild Flour Sweets

CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil speaks with the owner of the new Wild Flour Sweets bakery.

The bakery carries a variety of fun foods including grab and go items, breakfast items, cakes and more. The bakery specializes in gluten free baked goods.

Wild Flour Sweets is located at 1048 Oakland Avenue in Rock Hill, near Winthrop’s campus.

They have seasonal treats available to try and gift cards! For more information visit their Facebook page Wild Flour Sweets, LLC.

Savory Scoop is brought to you by Founders Federal Credit Union, relax as we give you The Savory Scoop.