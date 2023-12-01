Rock Hill rings in holiday spirit with ChristmasVille 2023

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s annual ChristmasVille festival has returned to Old Town from November 30th to December 3rd this year.

This year’s theme is ‘Belong’ and features a variety of activities including letters to Santa, horse drawn carriage rides, Historical Tours, parades and more. Merchandise is available for purchase online and at Hickory Post and Overhead Station.

In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil speaks with Alice Davis, Festival Chair about this weekend’s events!

For more information on ChrismasVille, visit Christmasvillerockhill.com.