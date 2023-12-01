CN2 Today: Holiday fashion at Blush Blossom Boutique

YORK, S.C. (CN2 Today) – CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks with the owner of Blush Blossom Boutique in York, to discuss trends in holiday fashion.

The boutique is located in downtown York has been in business for two years. Owner, Jessica Cook says “Small towns are what keep America going and it’s something I’m very passionate about.”

Some popular trends in the boutique were vests, graphic t-shirts, and wide legged blue jeans. The boutique owner says they try to be a one stop shop and even make tumblers and other accessories in house.

You are able to shop online at blushblossom.com and in store Tuesday/Thursday 10AM-5PM, Friday/Saturday 10AM-6PM, and Sunday Noon-3PM.