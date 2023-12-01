York School District 1 Superintendent receives extended contract after positive evaluation

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York School District 1 School Board has extended the Superintendent’s contract.

The board gave District Superintendent Kelly Coxe a positive evaluation saying they are impressed by the numerous accomplishments made within the district over the past academic year.

In addition to the positive feedback, Coxe also received a four-percent salary increase and a one-year contract extension which now means Coxe’s contract will run through June 30, 2026.

Board Chair Scott Childers, detailed the Board’s gratitude in a post-meeting statement, highlighting Superintendent Coxe’s unwavering dedication to the district’s vision, effective management of operations, and focus on enhancing teaching and learning across the district.

“Our district is fortunate to have a leader who comprehends the vital work carried

out by our dedicated staff daily, serving our children, who are our community’s most precious resource,” Childers said.

Coxe responded by saying she is grateful for the opportunity and is honored to be able to collaborate with a community dedicated to providing our children with a quality educational

experience.