DHEC investigates complaints made against assisted living facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control says it is investigating complaints made against Divine Manor Assisted Living Center in Rock Hill on Oak Pond Road. The facility is licensed for 32 beds per DEHC.

CN2 News was made aware of these complaints after concerned viewers called into the newsroom complaining the facility was without heat earlier this week and they were concerned about the health of residents inside.

One complaint says there was no heat and allegedly roaches were in the facility.

Below is the timeline provided by DHEC. officials there say after HVAC repairs residents had no complaints about the temperature.

On November 27, 2023, DHEC received a complaint alleging Divine Manor Assisted Living Center, a licensed community residential care facility (CRCF), did not have any heat in resident rooms or sitting areas. The facility is licensed for 32 beds.

On November 29, 2023, DHEC performed an investigation that resulted in certain alleged violations of Regulation 61-84, including a violation of Section 2501.B which requires CRCFs to maintain a temperature of between 72 and 78 degrees Fahrenheit in resident areas.

While onsite at the facility, an HVAC technician arrived and began repairs to the facility’s HVAC. Prior to leaving the facility, the DHEC investigator confirmed that the residents affected by the heating issues were relocated within the facility to rooms that met Section 2501.B. Further, today (November 30, 2023), DHEC performed a follow-up visit to the facility and confirmed temperatures were compliant with the regulation, the HVAC repairs were being completed, and residents had no complaints about the temperature.

The facility is required to submit an acceptable plan of correction to DHEC within five days from the facility’s receipt of the report of visit (ROV). DHEC may deny, suspend, or revoke licenses or assess a monetary penalty, or both, against a CRCF for violation of department regulations. DHEC doesn’t comment on pending enforcement actions or potential enforcement actions.

CN2 did call Divine Manor for a comment but were not able to get through.