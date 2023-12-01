Winthrop University Esports team cuts ribbon to new team facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Winthrop University’s Esports Team held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the teams new permanent home located close to the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

The new space can be found in the Lowenstein Building on Technology Way, and is 6500-square-feet.

The facility contains five varsity team game room spaces, a large open game room with seating for 56, a conference and team meeting room, as well as four offices.

Leaders at Winthrop University say this project cost around half a million dollars.

The E-sports program has been successful since its inception in 2019 with two national titles, one regional title, and multiple tournament appearances.

With the additional space, Winthrop’s Esports program says it will be able to expand to include JV and club divisions. Esports is a form of competition which uses video games.