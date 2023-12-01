Major League Table Tennis takes over Rock Hill with first ever interdivisional tournament

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Major League Table Tennis is set to hold a tournament in Rock Hill’s Sports and Event Center this weekend.

The league was created just this year and has formed eight teams across an East and West division, and for the first time ever it will bring all of those teams together for a tournament.

The new league hopes to grow the sport across the United States and according to league official John Yapaola, play has been changed to make matches more interesting for viewers and athletes.

“If you watch a lot of leagues around the world, it’s one on one matches,” Yapaola said. “Ours is a cumulative event where one on one matches, doubles matches, all lead up to a golden game which is innovation the sport has not seen.”

In that golden game its two on two, and players swap out with their teammates on the bench after every four points until one team scores 21 total points.

The interdivisional tournament will begin Friday, December 1st at 12:30 P.M., and match-ups will run through Sunday, December 3rd.

Tickets to the Table Tennis tournament can be purchased at the door, or visit www.mltt.com. General admission prices will starts at $10.00 per day, with a three day pass also on sale for $25.00.