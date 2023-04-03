Monday update – stories making headlines in “The Rundown” with Laurabree & Renee

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News Anchors Laurabree Monday and Renee O’Neal sit down to talk more about local, state and national stories in “The Rundown.”

A lottery player left a Chester convenience store with a lottery ticket and beating the 1 in 900,000 odds to win the last top prize of $300,000. While she has the big win, Vy Vy Mart on Saluda St. Vy Vy Mart received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

It is strawberry season from strawberry picking in the tri-county farms to the SC Strawberry Festival. Click to learn more about the excitement around this sweet fruit.

One of the sweetest ladies around known to dogs and their parents is our recent CN2 Hometown Heroes. Lyn Legere is often seen at the Greenway Dog Park during the week taking pictures of those sweet pups that visit. You’ll learn more about Legere as she has learned to combine her talent to her recent love for dogs.

The Tri-County has something for everyone in the family this Egg Hunting Season! We have the latest on the great egg hunt and more. Click here for great places to hop in for great Egg Hunting.

