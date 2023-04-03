York County man guilty of assault and battery in second degree

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This week, a York County jury found Justin Scott Brown guilty of assault and battery in the second degree.

The 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says Brown was inebriated and bellicose on October 19, 2019, when he struck a woman at a birthday celebration, shattering her orbital socket and resulting in facial injuries that required surgical treatment. They say when the victim’s family arrived to help, Brown directed homophobic epithets towards one of the women, and later called the victim with the same degrading language.

Brown was sentenced to three years with suspension for nine months of jail time, followed by five years of probation and restitution for medical expenses.

We would like to thank the Rock Hill Police Department and Detective Tayler Tucker for their work on this case. Detective Tucker worked this case with Officer Trevor Arrowood who was training her at the time. Officer Arrowood would later tragically die of cancer at the age of 25, but his commitment to justice and our community lives on with this conviction.