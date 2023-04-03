Town releases SC Strawberry Festival schedule of events

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill has released its schedule for the 2023 SC Strawberry Festival Schedule.
Festival: Saturday, May 6, 2023
Walter Elisha Park, 345 N. White Street, 10AM-10PM.
Pre-festival events include:
Little Miss Strawberry Pageant-April 14
Teen, Miss, Mrs. Strawberry Pageant-April 15
Strawberry Sprint & Stroll (& Jam)-April 29
Strawberry Scavenger Hunt-April 29
Strawberry Soiree’-April 29
Strawberry Festival Brunch-April 30
Strawberry Festival Golf Tournament-May 2