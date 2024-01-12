Young ladies join Rock Hill Schools welding program in hopes of finding career

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District offers a wide range of trade skill classes at its Applied Technology Center, and recently the school district says it has seen female students take an interest in these classes to learn trade skills.

The districts welding program has benefitted from the rise in interest and has seen two new female students join the class.

The young ladies who are learning how to weld say these skills have not only been fun but also convinced them to join the work force as welders.

Kymoi Newton is one of those new young welders and said, “my sophomore year I saw the classes on my catalogue and I was like oh welding, I’ll take it just to show my dad up and now I’m wanting to do it.”

During the class students learn the basic principals of welding and if they continue through the program they can earn dual credits at different technical schools.